Winslow Black Raiders finish on team podiums at KVAC Championships

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - The Winslow Black Raiders finished on the team podium in boys and girls indoor track & field at the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Championship at Bowdoin College.

The boys came out on top for the first time in a while at the event, and the girls took third place (WABI)

The boys came out on top for the first time in a while at the event, and the girls took third place.

The teams took a ‘one race at a time’ approach to hitting career best marks.

“We wanted to prove that we belonged there. We wanted to prove that we’re the best team in this conference. It definitely showed with our performances that day. Everyone was extremely focused on what they had to do,” said Evan Watts, senior.

“The girls went in not expecting to win, but expecting a lot of individual wins. We all really ended up doing that. We all pulled through, and ending the day with our 4x2 win really topped the cake for the season. It was really exciting,” said Vanessa Norris, senior.

Watts added that he was glad that the boys were able to win after watching the girls team compete at KVAC’s year in and year out.

Next up for the Black Raiders is a trip to the State Championships next week at the University of Southern Maine.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.