Waterville candy store adds more flavor to peppermint patty

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Friday was National Peppermint Patty Day!

Waterville’s Incense and Peppermints had an event with their own Peppermint Patty.

Of course, there were sweet treats on hand.

They also came up with a way to add more flavor to the already delicious York Peppermint Patty.

”York Peppermint Patty that is already dipped once in dark chocolate, we’re actually dipping it again in chocolate. We dip it, we twirl it, we place it on the platter, put it refrigerator cool and you wind up getting a double dip. And if you look you can actually see the two different layers of chocolate,” said Malcolm Porter, Incense and Peppermints co-owner.

“We have the best customers. It’s wonderful to see smiles on kids faces but also on grandma and grandpa’s face because they get to relive their childhood,” said David Spinney Porter, Incense and Peppermints co-owner.

