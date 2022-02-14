No one injured in Readfield house fire
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
READFIELD, Maine (WABI) - No one was injured after part of a duplex home in Readfield was destroyed in a fire Saturday night.
Crews from multiple departments were called to the home on Tallwood Drive around 5 p.m.
According to the Kennebec Journal, three people were inside, but were able to escape without injury.
Crews were reportedly on-scene for parts of 10 hours.
The cause is still unknown... the State Fire Marshal is expected to investigate.
