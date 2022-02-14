Advertisement

National Toboggan Championships return to Camden Snow Bowl

31st Annual Toboggan National Championships
31st Annual Toboggan National Championships(Anika Chamberlain)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Sunday was the last day of the 31st Annual Toboggan National Championships at the Camden Snow Bowl.

425 teams of two, three, or four with names like “mitten sniffers” and “frogs on a log” came from all over America to compete in the race.

The crowd bundled up in snow gear while teams put on their best coordinated outfits.

Many teams clocked speeds between 30 and 40 miles per hour on their toboggans.

The championship was canceled last year due to the pandemic, the only time it was cancelled in 31 years.

The race starts at the top of the world’s only 440 foot long wooden toboggan chute and ends with a glide across the frozen Hosmer Pond.

“The last couple days I watch the kids in front and you see their smile and they see a toboggan go down and it’s the kids that you know are gonna continue to come back with their parents and then they’re gonna be riding when they get older. It’s a beautiful thing,” said Tom Dowd, National Toboggan Championship Announcer.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If anyone has information about the death or saw anything suspicious on the Leighton Point Road...
State Police investigating Pembroke homicide
Maine State Police Troopers out of Troop J are trying to locate and confirm the wellbeing of...
Authorities looking for man last seen in Ellsworth
The Maine CDC reports 282 people are hospitalized with the virus.
Maine CDC reports 1,931 cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths
Bluenose Inn fire damage.
Bar Harbor fire chief says water, wind created difficulties putting out Bluenose Inn fire
A man is dead after a car crash in Aroostook County.
Madawaska man identified as fatal crash victim

Latest News

Annual "Souper Bowl" of Caring event
Maine churches celebrate their own “Souper Bowl”
Cold tonight with snow showers along the coast
Bucksport’s public safety department is rolling out a new program on social media aimed at...
Bucksport public safety releasing monthly ‘safety notes’
Rep. Jared Golden, a veteran himself, said the National Personnel Records Center should be...
Maine rep wants better access to official records for vets