Mostly Cloudy & Very Cold Today, Snow Likely Downeast

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will pass well to our south during the day today. The bulk of the storm will remain offshore but the northern edge of the storm’s precipitation will graze Downeast areas with some light snow today. Most of the state will see cloudy skies with just a few snow showers possible but steadier light snow can be expect Downeast, especially Coastal Hancock, Central and Coastal Washington Counties. Accumulations in these spots will range from 1″-2″ by evening for Central Washington and Coastal Hancock Counties then 2″-5″ possible for Coastal Washington County. It will be very cold today with highs in the single numbers to near 10° across the north and low to mid-teens elsewhere. A north/northwest breeze will make it feel much colder with wind chills as low as 0° to -15° at times. Any lingering light snow or snow showers will move out this evening. Skies will turn partly cloudy for the nighttime hours. It’ll be frigid tonight with lows near 0° along the coast and single digits below for inland and northern areas.

High pressure will build into the area Tuesday. This will keep us cold Tuesday with highs in the teens to low 20s under a mix of sun and clouds. High pressure will slide to our east Tuesday night which will set us up with a milder southwesterly breeze for Wednesday. This will usher milder air back into the region Wednesday. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with highs mainly in the 30s. Low pressure approaching the area Thursday will keep us under partly to mostly cloudy skies and bring us a chance for some scattered rain showers with the most numerous showers falling over northern locations. A strong southwesterly flow between the approaching area of low pressure and high pressure off to our east will continue to usher milder air into the region. As a result, temperatures will be well above average Thursday with highs reaching the 40s to low 50s Thursday afternoon. Low pressure is forecast to move through the region Thursday night then pull a cold front through the state Friday morning. We’ll see rain Thursday night changing to mix and snow over inland and northern areas late Thursday night into Friday morning with rain continuing along the coast. As the cold front moves to our east, precipitation will taper off during the morning followed by brightening skies during the afternoon as colder and drier air moves in. High temperatures in the 30s and 40s will happen early Friday then fall to the single numbers and teens by late in the day. Right now, it looks like a cold and quiet weekend ahead.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers possible. Steadier snow likely Downeast. Highs between 8°-18°. North/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible. Wind chills will range from 0° to -15° throughout the day.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and frigid. Lows between -8° to +2°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cold with highs between 13°-23°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy. Not as cold with highs between 28°-38°.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers possible, most numerous across northern areas. Rain likely at night. Breezy and mild. Highs between 41°-51°.

Friday: Morning snow and mix across inland and northern locales, rain along the coast then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s north and upper 30s to mid-40s south during the morning then falling during the afternoon.

