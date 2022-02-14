More ticks test positive for Lyme disease in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The University of Maine’s tick lab found that a higher percentage of ticks tested positive for the pathogen that causes Lyme disease last year than the previous year.

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension Tick Lab said recently that the rate of infection for Lyme disease grew by almost 6%.

The 2021 rate was a little more than 42% while a year prior it was just under 37%.

The lab says infection rates for anaplasma and babesia, which are other pathogens carried by ticks, also increased by a few percentage points.

