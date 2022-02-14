Advertisement

Maine churches celebrate their own “Souper Bowl”

Annual "Souper Bowl" of Caring event
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - There was a “different” kind of Super Bowl across the Pine Tree State.

Churches in Maine host annual “Souper Bowl” of Caring.

Youth ministry members at St. Michael Parish in Augusta collected money and food items in soup pots at weekend masses.

The proceeds go towards local food pantries, soup kitchens, and other charities to help tackle hunger in the community.

Since its start in 1990, this nation-wide effort has raised millions of dollars to benefit those in need.

St. John Paul II Parish in Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough, and South Portland and Parish of the Ascension of the Lord in Kittery participated in Souper Bowl of Caring as well.

