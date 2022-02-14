Lincolnville woman needs help finding her ‘mystery man’

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - In honor of Valentine’s Day, we’re helping to make a possible connection for a Lincolnville woman.

For the last 143 days, she has been thinking about a man who stopped her at a store in Belmont and told her he loves her now more than ever - then walked away.

She hadn’t seen him in almost 70 years.

”My heart went flitter. I would be so excited. I would be tremendously excited. It would mean a lot to me,” said Barbara Edmands.

Back on Sept. 24 of last year, Edmands was at Maritime Farms in Belmont, Maine when she has a chance encounter.

“He came out of that door. And he said, ‘Hi, how are you?’ And I said, ‘Fine, thank you.’ And he said, ‘you know who I am?’ And I said, ‘No.’ He said, ‘you don’t.’ And he said, ‘I’m the one to put your ponytail on my head in the Lincolnville Central School’. I said, ‘oh,’ and he said, ‘I loved you then. And I love you even more now,’” said Edmands.

Edmands was shocked. The man was her classmate in fourth grade in Lincolnville 67 years ago.

“It meant a lot because he was my classmate. But, I was stunned. I think I froze. He said his name but I remember everything else but not his name. So, I would give anything to see him again, anything,” said Edmands.

She’s asked friends and family, but her biggest help has come from the Lincolnville Historical Society.

“The historical society does many things for many people,” said Edmands.

Jane Hardy has been putting her detective skills to the test just about every day since Edmands reached out to her.

“She doesn’t have a computer. I do. So, I’ve been doing a lot of the computer legwork for her to locate people which has been helped her to reconnect with some of her classmates,” said Hardy, Lincolnville Historical Society.

But, so far, nothing.

“I tried lots of leads and talked to lots of people. So it’s been word of mouth. I put a message on Lincolnville bulletin board and we’ve gotten no results,” said Hardy.

The mystery man was driving a silver pickup truck. Edmands hopes he sees this and reaches out to us here at WABI so we can help them reconnect.

“This was my classmate way back in the fourth grade. I mean, how many times does that happen to people? Sixty-seven, my kids haven’t even been alive 67 years. I hope we don’t wait another 67 because I won’t be here,” said Edmands.

They do not have a picture of the Lincolnville fourth grade class of 54-55. If there’s anyone who has one, they’d love to get a copy.

