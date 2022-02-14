Advertisement

Lawrence sophomore Kaylyn Bourque is a scoring superstar for Black Tigers and Maine Gladiators

By Ben Barr
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Maine (WABI) - Kaylyn Bourque has been lighting the lamp for the Black Tigers high school co-op hockey program.

She’s scored 33 goals to go with 11 assists in just 15 games.

Bourque started playing her favorite sport at a really young age, and has been practicing non-stop to get where she’s at today.

The sophomore goal scorer said she hasn’t gotten here alone though.

“I’ve worked really hard for it, and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches. It hasn’t been easy. It’s been a lot of hard work. I like to play tough, but not super physical. I like to have good games against my opponents,” said Bourque, sophomore left winger.

Bourque also competes across New England with the Maine Gladiators.

She has high hopes for her future in the sport. Bourque has her eye on college hockey and wants to play professionally someday for the Boston Pride in the Premier Hockey Federation.

