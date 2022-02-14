Jason Aldean returning to Bangor this summer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Jason Aldean is returning to Bangor this summer!

Jason Aldean announced Monday that he will be joined by Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver at the Maine Savings Amphitheater for the Rock n’ Roll Cowboy Tour.

The concert will be on Sat., Sept. 10, 2022.

Waterfront Concerts says tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Visit waterfrontconcerts.com for more information.

Other artists coming to Bangor this summer include Keith Urban, Foo Fighters and REO Speedwagon, Styx and Loverboy.

