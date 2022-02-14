Advertisement

High levels of lead detected in water in several Lewiston schools

No reports of children being poisoned by lead in any of the affected schools
(WNDU)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - High levels of lead have been detected in the water of several schools in Lewiston, leading to officials shutting off access in several areas in those schools.

Montello Elementary, Farwell Elementary, McMahon Elementary, Longley School and the Lewiston Regional Technical Center are all affected.

The lead was detected in regularly-scheduled tests, according to superintendent Jake Langlais.

“Upon review of some of the water sample test(s) results that have come in we have levels of lead that are too high and we will be stopping access to some spots in some buildings because levels exceeded state and/or federal thresholds,” Langlais said in a letter sent to parents on Friday.

Additional tests will be performed in all of the schools over the upcoming February break. In the meantime, the schools will provide safe drinking water to students and staff.

According to Healthy Androscoggin, an organization that works to promote healthy living, Lewiston and Auburn have the highest rate of childhood lead poisoning in the state of Maine.

So far, there have been no reports of children being poisoned by lead in any of the affected schools.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine State Police Troopers out of Troop J are trying to locate and confirm the wellbeing of...
Authorities looking for man last seen in Ellsworth
Man whose home was bombed by police holds off on rebuilding
It took crews nearly eight hours to get the fire out, according to the Sebago Fire Department.
Sebago building destroyed by fire
"Emily" from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland is set to compete in Sunday's 'Puppy...
Maine dog to compete in 2022 Puppy Bowl
The Maine CDC reports 282 people are hospitalized with the virus.
Maine CDC reports 1,931 cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths

Latest News

No one injured in Readfield house fire
No one injured in Readfield house fire
31st Annual Toboggan National Championships
National Toboggan Championships return to Camden Snow Bowl
Annual "Souper Bowl" of Caring event
Maine churches celebrate their own “Souper Bowl”
Cold tonight with snow showers along the coast