High levels of lead detected in water in several Lewiston schools

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - High levels of lead have been detected in the water of several schools in Lewiston, leading to officials shutting off access in several areas in those schools.

Montello Elementary, Farwell Elementary, McMahon Elementary, Longley School and the Lewiston Regional Technical Center are all affected.

The lead was detected in regularly-scheduled tests, according to superintendent Jake Langlais.

“Upon review of some of the water sample test(s) results that have come in we have levels of lead that are too high and we will be stopping access to some spots in some buildings because levels exceeded state and/or federal thresholds,” Langlais said in a letter sent to parents on Friday.

Additional tests will be performed in all of the schools over the upcoming February break. In the meantime, the schools will provide safe drinking water to students and staff.

According to Healthy Androscoggin, an organization that works to promote healthy living, Lewiston and Auburn have the highest rate of childhood lead poisoning in the state of Maine.

So far, there have been no reports of children being poisoned by lead in any of the affected schools.

