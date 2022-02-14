Gifting flowers on Valentine’s Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One of the most popular gifts on Valentine’s Day is the flower.

According to the Society of American Florists, red roses account for 69% of all flowers bought on St. Valentine’s Day.

Not only roses, but flowers of all shades and sizes are given to loved ones on Valentine’s Day.

We asked Bangor florist Mark Pellon why flowers are one of the best ways to say “I love you.”

”Well, they’re bright, they’re cheery, there’s no calories in them. They bring joy, they bring springtime and in February, we need springtime. It’s just an all-around good gift,” said Pellon, Lougee & Federick’s florist.

Hopefully, if you are giving your special someone flowers this year, you’ve already made your purchase.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.