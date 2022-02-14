Flower shops working overtime to make Valentine’s Day a success

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - For many flower shops around the state, today is the single busiest day of the year. For some, Valentine’s Day 2022 is record-setting.

“This might be the busiest Valentine’s Day that we’ve ever had in seventeen years,” said Bud Connection Owner Barbara Courchesne.

Flower shops like The Bud Connection don’t wait until the last minute to be ready for Valentine’s Day, because they know more than a few of their customers will.

“We start prepping December 26th,” Courchesne said. “We order. We get the vases. We have all our chocolates pre-boxed. We have roses pre-done. My ‘expediter crew’- that’s what I call them- they come in, they get everything wrapped, we load them into trays, we have the vans lined up so when the drivers show up- boom- they just go out the door. We have a lot of systems here and it drives everybody crazy, but it makes the day so much smoother. It’s fun though, we’re having a good time.”

There are other times throughout the year when flower shops are busy; Mother’s Day, prom season, and wedding season to name a few. But there is no day in the industry quite like February 14th, when the clientele gets...well, a little more specific.

“Valentine’s is very intense,” Courchesne laughed. “You have to get it that day. If you don’t get it that day, you just don’t get it.”when the type of customer gets a little more specific. It’s the holiday we all love to hate. I call it my ‘Parade of Men.’ I see many people that I only see once a year.”

Some of the Bud Connection’s employees started work at 4:30 a.m Monday, and Courchesne said it’s a long day for everyone.

“There may be a margarita in my calling later today.”

But in the end, she said it’s worth it.

“In general it’s just about making other people feel good today, which is kinda nice right now. It’s a beautiful thing,

honestly.

