Family sponsors Valentine’s Day adoptions at Bangor Humane Society

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Puppy love was in the air on Monday at the Bangor Humane Society.

A realtor who recently moved to the area wanted to do something special for his new community.

James Spear and his fiancée, along with their dog Hailley, came up with the idea to sponsor all of Monday’s adoptions at the shelter.

Spear says they got the idea after having a great year in business in 2021.

They created Hailley’s Heroes, because just like their human clients, they say every hound needs a good home.

That’s exactly what two-month old Chelsea hopes to find with her new owner, Marsha Gonya of Millinocket.

Marsha is still grieving the death of her dog Rosie last year, but decided Monday was the day she would start looking for another four-legged friend.

“I loved her! She was the first dog. I saw her, and I didn’t go looking any further,” Gonya said. “She’s sweet. I wasn’t sure if I was going to get a cat or a dog or anything. I thought I was I just so lonesome, I want to get something. I’m just excited.”

“Everybody’s super excited. You know, I think that between Hailley and I, we’re trying not to cry because we’re so happy for everybody. And it’s just been really, really great,” said Spear, realtor at SoldbySpear.

“I think there’s gonna be some people who fully expected to leave with an animal and they’ll leave with a wonderful surprise as well. But yes, that’s what we’re here for is to make those matches,” said Kathryn Ravenscraft, Bangor Humane Society director of development.

Spear says holding the adoption event on Valentine’s Day made perfect sense because it’s also Hailley’s fourth birthday.

Nobody knew Spear was picking up the tab until after the adoptions were complete.

As of Monday evening, four cats and four dogs have been adopted for a total donation value of nearly $2,600.

Ravenscraft says there aren’t any more puppies from Chelsea’s litter available, but there are plenty of other animals at the shelter still in need of a loving home.

