Fairfield man arrested after domestic disturbance, assault on officers

Isaac O’Connor
Isaac O’Connor(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Fairfield man is in jail after police say a domestic disturbance escalated to an assault on two officers over the weekend.

Fairfield police say 25-year-old Isaac O’Connor is facing domestic violence and other assault-related charges.

It happened Saturday night.

Officers say they responded to a residence on Blackberry Lane just before 8 p.m. to find that O’Connor had fled the scene.

They say an investigation led to arrest O’Connor for domestic violence assault.

Officials located O’Connor behind a nearby building and were placing him under arrest when he became violent and assaulted an officer.

They say O’Connor was then taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained while fleeing the residence, and while at the hospital they say he assaulted another officer.

Both officers had minor injuries.

O’Connor is being held at Somerset County Jail.

