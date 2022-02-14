Advertisement

Dunkin’ customers surprised with Valentine’s Day gifts

Some Dunkin' locations in Maine surprised customers with gifts on Monday
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - How about the gift of coffee for Valentine’s Day?

The owners of Dunkin’ decided to shower their customers with gifts on Monday.

Five Dunkin’ locations in the state were spreading the love, including free coffee for a year!

We were at the Dunkin’ on Union Street in Bangor when they gave a random, lucky customer the sweet gift.

The special customer appreciation events happened in Unity, Portland and South Portland.

They also gave away Maine Celtics tickets and Visa gift cards.

There was no participation ahead of time; they completely surprised customers at each spot.

