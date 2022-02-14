Destination Moosehead Lake’s Chocolate Festival returns to Greenville

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A sweet tradition nearly two decades old isn’t stopping during the pandemic.

Destination Moosehead Lake’s 18th annual Chocolate Festival returns to Greenville on Sunday, although, things are a little different this year.

Instead of the usual in-person vendors and silent auction, now everything is contactless, from the online ordering to the drive-thru pickup.

All of the chocolate is locally made.

You can choose a 10-piece box for $10, or a 5-piece box for $5.

Organizers hope the chocolate serves as a way to bring people into the Moosehead Lake region to enjoy the weekend.

”Our chocolates are all done by local bakers in the Moosehead Lake area. They volunteer their time, and they volunteer their supplies, and they create these sweet treats. Everything has a chocolate theme to them, or is made of chocolate in some way,” said Allison Arbo, Destination Moosehead Lake executive director.

The 18th annual Chocolate Festival is on Sunday from 12-3 p.m. at Bartley’s Center Cove Events.

You can place your orders online at DestinationMooseheadLake.com.

