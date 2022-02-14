Brighter & Still Cold Tuesday. Warming Up For The Rest Of The Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure now moving to the east of Nova Scotia continues to bring us clouds & cold conditions. Light snow showers will taper off into the early evening hours. An area of high pressure over the Ohio River Valley will slide to our south & will bring us more sunshine over the next few days. Clouds will thin out this evening as the high gradually moves closer. This will result in cold lows with many spots dropping into the single digits above & below zero. Winds will continue out of the north/northwest at 5-15 mph. This will be enough to drive wind chill values for most below zero.

High pressure will move to the east Tuesday and Wednesday. As it does so, low pressure will move in from the west. This will bring south/southwest flow to the region helping to bring in warmer air but will also bring breezy conditions to the region Wednesday through Friday. The low will move just to our north by Thursday evening and will have an associated cold front with it that will pass through on Friday morning. Rain will develop Thursday evening and will change to a mix of rain & snow for far inland areas into early Friday morning. Closer to the coast mainly rain can be expected. The moisture will clear out by late morning Friday as the front moves east. Behind the front, brighter & colder conditions can be expected. Temperatures will fall through Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will be on a gradual warming trend through the rest of the week. Tuesday will have more sunshine and temperatures will be slightly warmer reaching the teens & 20s. More seasonable temperatures by Wednesday with highs reaching the mid to upper 20s & low 30s. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week as temperatures will jump into the 40s & 50s before a cold front moves through that will send us back to more seasonable temperatures by the weekend. Friday’s highs will occur during the morning before a cold front will cool things off into the afternoon.

Highs on Thursday will be in the 40s & 50s. Expect breezy conditions with rain arriving by the evening. (WABI)

Quiet & seasonable conditions expected for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Clouds breaking up. Partly cloudy skies with lows in the single digits above and below zero. NNW wind 5-15 mph will make it FEEL below zero.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the teens & 20s. WNW wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs near freezing. Breezy at times

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers arrive by the early evening. Highs in the upper 30s to low 50s. Breezy SSW winds.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Areas of rain & snow during the morning. Brighter skies by the afternoon. Highs in the 30s & 40s. Breezy WNW wind.

SATURDAY: Turning colder. Highs near freezing with mostly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 20s & 30s.

