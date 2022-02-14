Advertisement

Brewer, college team up to try to diversify craft beer biz

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Maine beer business is working with a public university in the state to try to help diversify the craft brewing industry.

Maine Beer Company has given the University of Southern Maine a $100,000 gift to create an internship and scholarship fund program.

The university said the gift will create a pilot program for its students that includes a paid internship with Maine Beer Company and a scholarship of up to $5,000 per academic year.

The program is set to launch this spring.

