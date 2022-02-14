Advertisement

Boat launched by US students lands in Norway

Norway map
Norway map(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RYE, N.H. (AP) — A 6-foot-long boat launched by New Hampshire middle school students in October 2020 and containing photos, fall leaves, acorns and state quarters has been found 462 days later by a sixth grader in Norway.

The Portsmouth Herald reported Monday that the Rye Riptides was equipped with a tracking device that went silent for parts of its 8,300-mile journey.

It was found Feb. 1 in Smøla, a small island near Dyrnes, Norway.

It had lost its hull and keel and covered in gooseneck barnacles, but the deck and cargo hold were still intact.

The school in Norway plans a call soon with the Rye Junior High students.

