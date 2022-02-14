Advertisement

Bail set for Waterville man charged with home repair fraud

Tony Glidden
Tony Glidden(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Bail was set at $5,000 Monday for a Waterville man charged with home repair fraud and theft by deception.

Police say 34-year-old Tony Glidden stole thousands of dollars from a woman, promising to replace the windows in her home.

The Attorney General’s office says roughly 20 victims have since come forward claiming he stole over $115,000 from them.

As part of his bail, Glidden can’t have contact with any of the victims.

He also can’t solicit any money for services or take on new contracts.

Glidden is due back in court in May.

