All RSU 19 students treated to Valentine’s Day gift

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - This Valentine’s Day, all RSU 19 students got a little something to make them feel special and to smile about.

The project started with one the student’s mom.

Crystal Davis says with help of her fiancée, Rob, and her children, they were able to prepare and deliver over 2,000 Valentine’s Day cards and lollipops to all five schools in the district.

The sweet gifts going to every single student and some of the staff.

Davis says the project ‘A Smile for Students’ has a simple message that every student matters and deserves to smile on a holiday filled with love.

”In schools, Valentine’s Day is more focused on younger students, but the older students enjoy it too,” said Mary Nadeau, Nokomis Regional High principal.

“Everybody has really been having a hard time with this pandemic. It’s more for them to know that somebody is thinking about them. And even if we don’t know them personally, we care, we love them. And you’re not alone in any of this and like if you need to talk to somebody reach out because everybody’s here for you,” said Davis.

“We’re teaching our kids everything they need to know to be successful in life. And we’re doing it as a whole community,” said Ellen Surprenant, Somerset Elementary School principal.

This is their first year doing this and she hopes this initiative project continues.

