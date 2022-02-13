Advertisement

Sebago building destroyed by fire

More than 30 departments spent hours trying to knock the flames down on Sebaik Shores Road.
It took crews nearly eight hours to get the fire out, according to the Sebago Fire Department.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:16 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SEBAGO, Maine (WMTW) - Dozens of firefighters from numerous departments spent hours trying to knock down a massive fire in Sebago early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the building on Sebaik Shores Road shortly after 2 a.m.

It took crews nearly eight hours to get the fire out, according to the Sebago Fire Department.

The agency described challenging conditions in a Facebook post.

“Anderson Road and Sebaik Road are narrow roads with limited turnarounds further complicated by large snowbanks and ice. Sebago DPW was requested for both sand and a backhoe to move snow and assist with overhaul,” the post stated.

The building was destroyed.

Firefighters say 35 pieces of fire apparatus were involved from 31 total departments.

Nobody was hurt.

