Advertisement

Maine rep wants better access to official records for vets

Rep. Jared Golden, a veteran himself, said the National Personnel Records Center should be...
Rep. Jared Golden, a veteran himself, said the National Personnel Records Center should be fully reopened so veterans can use records to access benefits. (Source: GrayDC).(GRAYDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - One of Maine’s U.S. representatives is calling on the National Archives to make official records more readily available to veterans.

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, a veteran himself, said the National Personnel Records Center should be fully reopened so veterans can use records to access benefits.

The records center is an agency of the National Archives and it holds personnel records for military members and civil service workers.

Golden says it’s “nearly impossible” to get military records for veterans who need assistance.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If anyone has information about the death or saw anything suspicious on the Leighton Point Road...
State Police investigating Pembroke homicide
The Maine CDC reports 282 people are hospitalized with the virus.
Maine CDC reports 1,931 cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths
Bluenose Inn fire damage.
Bar Harbor fire chief says water, wind created difficulties putting out Bluenose Inn fire
A man is dead after a car crash in Aroostook County.
Madawaska man identified as fatal crash victim
Several departments responded to the call that came in just before 4 p.m. from Beech Street.
One hospitalized following Skowhegan house fire

Latest News

Man whose home was bombed by police holds off on rebuilding
Maine State House
Candidates announced for Hancock County’s open state Senate seat
Chilly today with a few snow showers along the coast
Maine State Police Troopers out of Troop J are trying to locate and confirm the wellbeing of...
Authorities looking for man last seen in Ellsworth