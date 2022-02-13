Following nomination meetings, race set for Hancock County Senate seat

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Hancock County Democratic Committee nominated Nicole Grohoski of Ellsworth as their special election candidate for the vacant Senate District 7 seat this morning via Zoom.

The seat was left vacant last month when Louis Luchini left his position as senator to take a job in the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Grohoski is currently the state representative for District 132.

Jo Cooper, founder of the Ellsworth Non-Profit Friends in Action, was also running.

97 Hancock County Democratic Committee Members participated in today’s nomination process.

Grohoski won 90.7% of the votes.

“I am proud of my record of bipartisanship and it is a strength I bring to this senate race. fully funding education, expanding broadband, and funding energy efficiency are just a few successes that come to mind, but there are some issues we cannot compromise on,” said Grohoski.

Grohoski cited affordable healthcare, tribal sovereignty, and access to the ballot box as topics she would not budge on.

Meanwhile, at the Elks Lodge in Ellsworth, Hancock County Republicans voted for Brian Langley to be their special election candidate.

Langley previously held the seat for four terms before Luchini, but had to leave office due to term limits.

John Linnehan, an Ellsworth-area businessman, was also nominated.

Langley won 65% of the votes.

During the caucus, republicans shared their agenda moving forward.

“Our priority’s are really to make sure that Maine people are getting more of their hard earned money back. We want to make sure that there’s transparency in the budgeting process. So, people will know where the dollars and cents are going. You know when we sit down and do our home base budgets, we see where things are going. People should have that same level of transparency in government. And we also need to make sure that our children and elderly are safe,” said Sen. Matthew Pouliot (R-Augusta).

The vote for the Senate District 7 Seat will be on June 14, 2022 -- the same day as the Maine State Primary Elections for governor, both U.S. representatives, and all state senators and representatives.

