Erin Jackson of US wins Olympic gold, become first Black woman to medal in speedskating

Erin Jackson of the United States skates during a speedskating practice session at the 2022...
Erin Jackson of the United States skates during a speedskating practice session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson has become the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics. And a gold one, at that.

Jackson won the 500 meters with a time of 37.04 seconds Sunday, giving the Americans their first speedskating medal of the Beijing Games.

This one carried much more than national pride. The 29-year-old Jackson joins fellow American Shani Davis as the only Black athletes to win speedskating medals at the Olympics. Davis won gold in the men’s 1,000 meters and silver in the 1,500 meters at the 2006 Olympics in Turin.

