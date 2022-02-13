COVID-19 hospitalizations increase slightly Sunday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As of Sunday morning, 291 people are hospitalized with the virus, that’s up from 282 Saturday.

67 people are in critical care.

30 people are on ventilators.

There are 58 critical care beds available in the state.

The Maine CDC says more than 1,300 new vaccinations were administered Saturday.

Nearly 700 of those were booster shots.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update is expected Tuesday.

