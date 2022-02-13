Chilly today with a few snow showers along the coast

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Temperatures will be much colder today as north winds filter in a chilly air mass. Highs today will only be in the teens and 20s and lows tonight will be in the single digits above and below zero.

Since we saw a lot of melting yesterday, watch for wet surfaces that may have frozen overnight. Roads and walkways may be very slippery.

A low pressure system will pass to our south tonight and Monday. The bulk of the snowfall will stay offshore, but a few snow showers are possible for coastal and Eastern Maine today, tonight and Monday morning. Accumulations right along the coast will be light today, but Downeast areas could pick up 1-3″ tonight and tomorrow morning.

High pressure will settle in for the first half of the week. Temperatures will remain in the teens on Monday and in the teens and 20s on Tuesday. High pressure will begin to push east by Wednesday and winds will shift out of the south and begin to warm things up again.

A low pressure system will push into the northeast by the end of the week. Rain showers are possible during the day on Thursday. Widespread rain will move in Thursday night and taper off Friday morning. Areas across the north could see a wintry mix late Thursday night and Friday morning. Highs on Thursday will reach the 40s and 50s and temperatures will be near freezing or above Thursday night.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light snow showers along the coast. Highs 14-28°. North wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers along the coast and in Eastern Maine. Lows –3 to 10°. North wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers for coastal and Eastern Maine. Highs 8-17°. North wind 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 12-21°. West wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs 34-40°. South wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a few showers. Widespread rain after 5 p.m. Highs 45-51°. South wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

