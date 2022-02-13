Candidates announced for Hancock County’s open state Senate seat

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The nominations are in to fill the Maine Senate District 7 seat.

The seat was left vacant in January following the resignation of former Senator Louie Luchini. He recently took a position with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Maine law requires special elections to fill vacancies in the State Senate, and since this is an election to fill a seat in the 2021-2022 legislature, the districts in effect from 2013-2022 are still being used.

Governor Janet Mills and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a special election for June 14 to fill the seat.

On Saturday, Nicole Grohoski was nominated by the Hancock County Democratic Committee as the Democratic Candidate for the Senate District 7 Special Election. (Maine SDCC)

On Saturday, 97 Hancock County Democratic Committee members participated in the nomination process. Nicole Grohoski was nominated by the Hancock County Democratic Committee as the Democratic Candidate. She won by 90.7% of the votes.

Grohoski is currently the State Representative for House District 132, representing her hometown of Ellsworth and neighboring Trenton.

“Serving my hometown in the Maine Legislature for the past four years has been the honor of a lifetime. Hancock County is a beautiful place to call home, but from out-of-control energy costs to threats to our environment and heritage industries, living here is not without challenges. With those challenges, there can be opportunities – growing Hancock County’s biomedical hub of excellence, expanding awareness and access to the trades, and improving the cost of living and quality of life for everyone. I am eager to expand my efforts to make life better for my neighbors as their State Senator and will give Senate District 7 my all.”

“In her four years in Augusta, Rep. Grohoski has already delivered for Hancock County in ways others couldn’t – she’s fully funded our schools, she’s delivered on property tax relief by restoring revenue sharing, and she’s expanded access to health care for thousands in the district. Whether it is standing up to greedy power companies trying to nickel and dime families on their electric bills or taking on Big Pharma for lower prescription drug prices, she has a proven record of fighting for the kitchen table issues of Hancock County. I can’t wait to welcome her to the Maine Senate.”

The Maine Senate Republicans Special Election was held at the Elks Lodge in Ellsworth.

Former Senator Brian Langley from Ellsworth was nominated.

Brian Langley was nominated Saturday as the Republican candidate in the June 14 Hancock County special election. (WABI)

Langley previously held the seat for four terms before Luchini, but had to leave office due to term limits.

Langley won 65% of the votes.

Maine Senate Republican Leader Jeff Timberlake and Assistant Leader Matt Pouliot released statements following the selection of Langley as the party’s candidate in the June 14 Hancock County special election.

“Brian Langley is exactly what a Maine public servant should aspire to be and he has my congratulations. He’s a small businessman, a job creator, an educator, and a servant of the Maine public. Brian presents voters with a clear contrast with the Democrat nominee, Rep. Nicole Grohoski. Rep. Grohoski is the queen of tax-and-spend left-wing Augusta Democrats. She wrote the new law that will hike grocery costs and she also backed the gas tax hike scheme. Grocery and gas taxes are not what Maine needs right now. We look forward to providing Brian with our full support in this election - we need him in Augusta.

“During Senator Langley’s public service, he moved the ball forward for Maine on a number of issues, including education and economic development. He understands what it takes to run a business and provide Maine youth with the opportunities that will grow our state. It’s the exact opposite approach of the job-killing, family-depriving gas and grocery taxes that his opponent, Rep. Nicole Grohoski, champions. Congratulations to Brian on his nomination - the people of Hancock County will be well-served when they return him to the Senate.”

The current Senate District 7 is made up of most of Hancock County (Amherst, Aurora, Bar Harbor, Blue Hill, Brooklin, Brooksville, Central Hancock Unorganized Territory, Cranberry Isles, Deer Isle, Eastbrook, Ellsworth, Franklin, Frenchboro, Hancock, Lamoine, Mariaville, Marshall Island Township, Mount Desert, Osborn, Otis, Sedgwick, Sorrento, Southwest Harbor, Stonington, Surry, Swan’s Island, Tremont, Trenton, Waltham, and part of East Hancock Unorganized Territory).

The candidate who is elected by the voters in Senate District 7 at the June 14 special election will serve the remainder of the two-year term in the Maine Senate.

