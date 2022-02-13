Bucksport public safety releasing monthly ‘safety notes’
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Bucksport’s public safety department is rolling out a new program on social media aimed at spreading awareness about different safety topics.
The videos are posted monthly on the town’s police and fire departments Facebook pages.
The department is using some humor, while promoting safety in town.
This month the crew is reminding drivers to clear snow and ice off vehicles before hitting the road.
Snow left on cars can pose a danger to drivers, and could be considered an unsecured load which could cost you a 150 dollar fine.
Also, if you live near a fire hydrant make sure those are cleared off so firefighters can get to them in the event of an emergency.
While the department is far from cinematographers, they say you can expect more videos to be shared in the near future.
“We have a good robust school and public education program in everything we do between fire and law enforcement and videos are a good reminder for folks to see and keep up with public safety tips and tricks in our neighborhood,” explained Bucksport Firefighter/Paramedic, Chris Grindle.
“The community really likes it actually. There’s a lot of good comments on there stating thank you for the message,” said Bucksport Public Safety Director, Sean Geagan “It’s good for people to see that we’re human also and we do care about their them and want to keep them safe.”
They’re hoping to release a video in March covering ice safety.
If you have any topics you would like covered, you can send a message to the Bucksport Fire or Police departments’ Facebook pages.
