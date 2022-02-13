Bucksport public safety releasing monthly ‘safety notes’

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Bucksport’s public safety department is rolling out a new program on social media aimed at spreading awareness about different safety topics.

The videos are posted monthly on the town’s police and fire departments Facebook pages.

The department is using some humor, while promoting safety in town.

Good morning, everyone! This month’s Public Safety Note from some of our crew here has to do with a couple important winter topics. Officer Lowe would like to remind folks about clearing snow and ice off vehicles before traveling down the road. Ice and snow that could come off your vehicle while traveling could pose a danger to other motorists, and also could be considered an unsecured load which is outlined in Maine Statute, Title 29-A, Chapter 21-§2396. https://legislature.maine.gov/statutes/29-A/title29-Asec2396.html FF Grindle reminds folks if you live near a fire hydrant and are working to clear snow during the recent snow storms we have experienced, take a moment to clear around the hydrant to insure easy access in the event of an emergency. The Chief has us thinking, putting together monthly public safety tips for folks. We are far from cinematographers, and are no where near as eloquent as Lt. Cotton of the “other BPD” however as time and emergencies allow you can expect to see some more stuff shared in the near future. If anyone has topics they would like to know more about, send us a message! Posted by Bucksport Fire Department on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

This month the crew is reminding drivers to clear snow and ice off vehicles before hitting the road.

Snow left on cars can pose a danger to drivers, and could be considered an unsecured load which could cost you a 150 dollar fine.

Also, if you live near a fire hydrant make sure those are cleared off so firefighters can get to them in the event of an emergency.

While the department is far from cinematographers, they say you can expect more videos to be shared in the near future.

“We have a good robust school and public education program in everything we do between fire and law enforcement and videos are a good reminder for folks to see and keep up with public safety tips and tricks in our neighborhood,” explained Bucksport Firefighter/Paramedic, Chris Grindle.

“The community really likes it actually. There’s a lot of good comments on there stating thank you for the message,” said Bucksport Public Safety Director, Sean Geagan “It’s good for people to see that we’re human also and we do care about their them and want to keep them safe.”

They’re hoping to release a video in March covering ice safety.

If you have any topics you would like covered, you can send a message to the Bucksport Fire or Police departments’ Facebook pages.

