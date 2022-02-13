Bay Ferries sets date for Maine-Nova Scotia ferry service

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) - A Canadian company that’s bringing ferry service back to Bar Harbor has set a start date for restoration of service between Maine and Nova Scotia.

Bay Ferries says service with a high-speed catamaran called The Cat will start on May 19 at four days per week before increasing to seven days per week in late June.

Service will conclude in October.

There has been no ferry service between Maine and Nova Scotia since 2018.

