Authorities looking for man last seen in Ellsworth

41-year-old Anson Snowdeal was last seen in Ellsworth early Wednesday morning.
Maine State Police Troopers out of Troop J are trying to locate and confirm the wellbeing of...
Maine State Police Troopers out of Troop J are trying to locate and confirm the wellbeing of 41-year-old Anson Snowdeal.(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SULLIVAN, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man from Sullivan.

Police say 41-year-old Anson Snowdeal was last seen in Ellsworth early Wednesday morning.

We’re told he left an apartment on Water Street on foot without his phone or wallet.

Snowdeal was wearing tan work pants, a gray t-shirt, gray hooded sweatshirt and a black jacket.

Police say he may be in the Surry or Blue Hill area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Maine State Police at 973-3700.

Maine State Police Troopers out of Troop J are trying to locate and confirm the wellbeing of 41-year-old Anson Snowdeal....

Posted by Maine State Police on Thursday, February 10, 2022

