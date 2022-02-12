State Police investigating Pembroke homicide

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State Police say a Pembroke woman has been identified as a homicide victim.

Officials say they received the report of an unresponsive female at 515 Leighton Point Road in Pembroke around 5:30 Wednesday evening.

When police arrived, they found a deceased woman under “circumstances that were suspicious.”

The victim was identified as 53-year-old Paula Johnson.

The results of the autopsy ruled the death a homicide.

State Police are asking the public for any information they may have.

If anyone has information about the death or saw anything suspicious on the Leighton Point Road in the last few days, you are asked to call Detective Adam Bell at 973-3700.

The investigation is ongoing.

