Spring-like temperatures today, cold returns tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Temperatures today will be well above average, not record breaking, but still pretty mild with highs in the low 40s to low 50s. However, these spring-like temperatures will not last long because a cold front will pass later today and northwest winds will usher in cold temperatures. Lows tonight will drop into the single digits and teens and highs on Sunday will be in the teens and 20s. Watch for melting today and refreezing tonight. This could make roads and walkways very slippery tonight and Sunday.

A few showers are possible today ahead of the front. Precipitation should mostly be rain, but some mixed showers are possible.

High pressure will settle in for the first half of the week. Temperatures will remain in the teens on Monday and in the teens and 20s on Tuesday. High pressure will begin to push east by Wednesday and winds will shift out of the south and begin to warm things up again.

A low pressure system will push into the northeast by the end of the week. Rain showers are expected for most of the region Thursday night and Friday morning. Areas across the north could see a wintry mix. Highs on Thursday will reach the 40s and 50s, while highs on Friday will reach the 40s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs 41-50°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mosly cloudy. Cold. Lows 1-18°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs 13-26°. North wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 8-18°. North wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 14-23°. West wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs 27-38°. South wind 10-20 mph.

