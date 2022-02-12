Advertisement

REO Speedwagon, Styx & Loverboy to perform in Bangor in September

By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Get ready to rock on the Bangor waterfront this summer with Styx, REO Speedwagon, and special guest Loverboy.

The legendary Midwest rockers are bringing their show to 45 cities around the country.

The ‘Live and Unzoomed’ Tour 2022 rolls into Maine Savings Amphitheater Sunday, September 18.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

JUST ANNOUNCED:: Waterfront Concerts is excited to announce ReoSpeedwagon and Styx with special guest Loverboy on their...

Posted by Maine Savings Amphitheater on Friday, February 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bluenose Inn fire
UPDATE: Maine Fire Marshal’s Office investigating following massive fire at Bluenose Inn in Bar Harbor
Gov. Janet Mills delivers the Maine State of the State address on Feb. 10, 2022.
Gov. Mills proposes giving $411M from surplus back to the people
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Maine State Police investigating ‘suspicious incident’ in Pembroke
The latest data according to the Maine CDC.
1,159 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths
The owner of The Lucerne Inn tells TV5 they opened up their outlook building to about 40...
Communities come together to help first responders during Bar Harbor fire

Latest News

Marden’s is selling wedding gowns for only $100.
Marden’s in Biddeford has a deal on wedding gowns brides-to-be can’t pass up
First Alert Weather
Spring-like temperatures today, cold returns tonight
Gov. Janet Mills delivers the Maine State of the State address on Feb. 10, 2022.
Gov. Mills touts her education agenda, including free community college tuition
A man is dead after a car crash in Aroostook County.
Madawaska man identified as fatal crash victim