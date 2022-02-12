REO Speedwagon, Styx & Loverboy to perform in Bangor in September

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Get ready to rock on the Bangor waterfront this summer with Styx, REO Speedwagon, and special guest Loverboy.

The legendary Midwest rockers are bringing their show to 45 cities around the country.

The ‘Live and Unzoomed’ Tour 2022 rolls into Maine Savings Amphitheater Sunday, September 18.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

JUST ANNOUNCED:: Waterfront Concerts is excited to announce ReoSpeedwagon and Styx with special guest Loverboy on their... Posted by Maine Savings Amphitheater on Friday, February 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.