Red Cross in need of volunteers to help victims of house fires

Maine (WMTW) - The American Red Cross said it is in need of volunteers to serve on its Disaster Action Team.

The team provides emotional support, access to financial assistance and information to people affected by house fires.

Red Cross officials said the volunteers make a big difference when someone is unexpectedly having the worst day of their life.

“It’s heartbreaking, and it’s heart-swelling all at the same time, and our volunteers often say the same thing. They know that their meeting someone’s need. They know that it’s a harsh, harsh time, but gosh, the reward, it’s just, just amazing. The payback is greater than the give for sure,” Senior Volunteer Recruitment Specialist Paula Coyle said.

The Red Cross needs 19 disaster volunteers to serve Maine.

Trained Red Cross Disaster Action Team members have responded to at least 165 home fires across Maine since July.

