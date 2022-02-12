Advertisement

Red Cross in need of volunteers to help victims of house fires

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WMTW) - The American Red Cross said it is in need of volunteers to serve on its Disaster Action Team.

The team provides emotional support, access to financial assistance and information to people affected by house fires.

Red Cross officials said the volunteers make a big difference when someone is unexpectedly having the worst day of their life.

“It’s heartbreaking, and it’s heart-swelling all at the same time, and our volunteers often say the same thing. They know that their meeting someone’s need. They know that it’s a harsh, harsh time, but gosh, the reward, it’s just, just amazing. The payback is greater than the give for sure,” Senior Volunteer Recruitment Specialist Paula Coyle said.

The Red Cross needs 19 disaster volunteers to serve Maine.

Trained Red Cross Disaster Action Team members have responded to at least 165 home fires across Maine since July.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bluenose Inn fire
UPDATE: Maine Fire Marshal’s Office investigating following massive fire at Bluenose Inn in Bar Harbor
Gov. Janet Mills delivers the Maine State of the State address on Feb. 10, 2022.
Gov. Mills proposes giving $411M from surplus back to the people
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Maine State Police investigating ‘suspicious incident’ in Pembroke
The owner of The Lucerne Inn tells TV5 they opened up their outlook building to about 40...
Communities come together to help first responders during Bar Harbor fire
Bluenose Inn fire damage.
Bar Harbor fire chief says water, wind created difficulties putting out Bluenose Inn fire

Latest News

"Emily" from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland is set to compete in Sunday's 'Puppy...
Maine dog to compete in 2022 Puppy Bowl
First Alert Weather
Spring-like temperatures today, cold returns tonight
Mild temperatures today, cold tonight
Marden’s is selling wedding gowns for only $100.
Marden’s in Biddeford has a deal on wedding gowns brides-to-be can’t pass up