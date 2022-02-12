One hospitalized following Skowhegan house fire
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - One person has been hospitalized after a Skowhegan home was destroyed in a fire earlier Friday evening.
Several departments responded to the call that came in just before 4 p.m. from Beech Street.
Crews were there for more than five hours.
Skowhegan Fire Chief Ty Strout tells us one occupant of the home was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital.
Strout also added the home is a total loss.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
The State Fire Marshal and the Skowhegan Fire Department are investigating.
