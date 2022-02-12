Advertisement

One hospitalized following Skowhegan house fire

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - One person has been hospitalized after a Skowhegan home was destroyed in a fire earlier Friday evening.

Several departments responded to the call that came in just before 4 p.m. from Beech Street.

Crews were there for more than five hours.

Skowhegan Fire Chief Ty Strout tells us one occupant of the home was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital.

Strout also added the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The State Fire Marshal and the Skowhegan Fire Department are investigating.

