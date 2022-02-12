BIDDEFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Despite the going retail prices of up to thousands of dollars, Marden’s in Biddeford has a deal on wedding gowns brides-to-be can’t pass up.

Marden’s is selling wedding gowns for only $100.

The store started with 400-500 gowns, but the word has quickly spread, and the gowns are selling fast.

AVAILABLE ONLY IN BIDDEFORD 💍 Bridal gowns all $100‼ Hurry in to shop the wide selection of bridal gowns located only... Posted by Marden's on Thursday, February 10, 2022

All the gowns came from two full bridal and dress shops that went out of business.

Marden’s is also holding 1,500 bridesmaid’s and mother’s dresses — selling for $50 each.

Staff members say bargains like this are rare and are adding more urgency to the store’s motto “Should have bought it when I saw it.”

