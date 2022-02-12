Advertisement

Marden’s in Biddeford has a deal on wedding gowns brides-to-be can’t pass up

Marden’s is selling wedding gowns for only $100.
Marden’s is selling wedding gowns for only $100.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIDDEFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Despite the going retail prices of up to thousands of dollars, Marden’s in Biddeford has a deal on wedding gowns brides-to-be can’t pass up.

Marden’s is selling wedding gowns for only $100.

The store started with 400-500 gowns, but the word has quickly spread, and the gowns are selling fast.

AVAILABLE ONLY IN BIDDEFORD 💍 Bridal gowns all $100‼ Hurry in to shop the wide selection of bridal gowns located only...

Posted by Marden's on Thursday, February 10, 2022

All the gowns came from two full bridal and dress shops that went out of business.

Marden’s is also holding 1,500 bridesmaid’s and mother’s dresses — selling for $50 each.

Staff members say bargains like this are rare and are adding more urgency to the store’s motto “Should have bought it when I saw it.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bluenose Inn fire
UPDATE: Maine Fire Marshal’s Office investigating following massive fire at Bluenose Inn in Bar Harbor
Gov. Janet Mills delivers the Maine State of the State address on Feb. 10, 2022.
Gov. Mills proposes giving $411M from surplus back to the people
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Maine State Police investigating ‘suspicious incident’ in Pembroke
The latest data according to the Maine CDC.
1,159 new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths
The owner of The Lucerne Inn tells TV5 they opened up their outlook building to about 40...
Communities come together to help first responders during Bar Harbor fire

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Spring-like temperatures today, cold returns tonight
Gov. Janet Mills delivers the Maine State of the State address on Feb. 10, 2022.
Gov. Mills touts her education agenda, including free community college tuition
A man is dead after a car crash in Aroostook County.
Madawaska man identified as fatal crash victim
Several departments responded to the call that came in just before 4 p.m. from Beech Street.
One hospitalized following Skowhegan house fire