Advertisement

Maine dog to compete in 2022 Puppy Bowl

Emily will compete with more than 100 other puppies from 51 shelters across the U.S.
"Emily" from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland is set to compete in Sunday's 'Puppy...
"Emily" from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland is set to compete in Sunday's 'Puppy Bowl.'(Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - The 18th annual ‘Puppy Bowl’ will feature a dog from Maine.

“Emily” is a Great Pyrenees and Husky mix. The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland says she will be playing on “Team Fluff.”

She will compete with more than 100 other puppies from 51 shelters across the U.S.

While the show is entertaining, it’s also an opportunity to raise awareness about pet adoption.

The three hour special will be streamed on discovery+ and Animal Planet starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 13.

Puppy Bowl XVIII is right around the corner and we are so excited to be welcomed back for our 5th year! This year you...

Posted by Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bluenose Inn fire
UPDATE: Maine Fire Marshal’s Office investigating following massive fire at Bluenose Inn in Bar Harbor
Gov. Janet Mills delivers the Maine State of the State address on Feb. 10, 2022.
Gov. Mills proposes giving $411M from surplus back to the people
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Maine State Police investigating ‘suspicious incident’ in Pembroke
The owner of The Lucerne Inn tells TV5 they opened up their outlook building to about 40...
Communities come together to help first responders during Bar Harbor fire
Bluenose Inn fire damage.
Bar Harbor fire chief says water, wind created difficulties putting out Bluenose Inn fire

Latest News

Red Cross in need of volunteers to help victims of house fires
First Alert Weather
Spring-like temperatures today, cold returns tonight
Mild temperatures today, cold tonight
Marden’s is selling wedding gowns for only $100.
Marden’s in Biddeford has a deal on wedding gowns brides-to-be can’t pass up