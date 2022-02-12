Maine dog to compete in 2022 Puppy Bowl

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - The 18th annual ‘Puppy Bowl’ will feature a dog from Maine.

“Emily” is a Great Pyrenees and Husky mix. The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland says she will be playing on “Team Fluff.”

She will compete with more than 100 other puppies from 51 shelters across the U.S.

While the show is entertaining, it’s also an opportunity to raise awareness about pet adoption.

The three hour special will be streamed on discovery+ and Animal Planet starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 13.

Puppy Bowl XVIII is right around the corner and we are so excited to be welcomed back for our 5th year! This year you... Posted by Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.