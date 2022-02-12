Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 1,931 cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths

The Maine CDC reports 282 people are hospitalized with the virus.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline here in Maine.

That’s down from 294 from Friday.

65 people are in critical care.

31 are on ventilators. That remains unchanged from Friday.

There are 57 critical care beds available in the state.

The Maine CDC is reporting 1,931 new cases of coronavirus Saturday.

That’s the largest increase in cases since December 9th.

Four more Mainers have died with the virus.

Deaths were reported in Cumberland, Androscoggin, Oxford, and Hancock counties.

More than 2,300 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Friday, according to the Maine CDC.

