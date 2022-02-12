Madawaska man identified as fatal crash victim

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - A man is dead after a car crash in Aroostook County.

It happened around 1 p.m. Friday on Route 1 in Madawaska.

Police say 20-year-old Vincent Thibeault of Madawaska died at the scene.

Officials say 56-year-old Carol Roy also of Madawaska was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.