Husson Swimmer makes history, wins NAC ‘Swimmer of the Year’

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - At the North Atlantic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships last weekend, Husson swimmer Kayla Payson swam in seven events, both individual and relays- and won all seven.

That had never happened in conference history.

Thursday, the Husson sophomore from Belfast was named the conference’s ‘Swimmer of the Year.’

Swimming success is nothing new for Payson, but this year has been a little different.

“This is definitely a special year,” Payson said. “I swam for my grandmother this year. She just got diagnosed with cancer, so this was her last meet that she was going to be able to watch, so I definitely swam for her. I actually gave her all my medals after I finished racing, and she held onto them for me.”

The New England Swim and Dive Championships are in Rhode Island Saturday, start time is 8 am.

