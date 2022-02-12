Advertisement

Fatal crash Friday in Madawaska

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
By WAGM News
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - A fatal crash took place in Madawaska Friday afternoon.

According to the Madawaska Police, the crash occurred on Route 1 near the Grand Isle-Madawaska Town Line at approximately 1p.m..

56-year-old Carol Roy, of Madawaska was transported to Northern Maine Medical Center with non life threatening injuries.

20-year-old Vincent Thibeault, also of Madawaska was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

