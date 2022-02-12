Bangor looks to repeat as Class A State Cheering Champs

(WABI) - 2022 Maine State Cheerleading Championships

Augusta Civic Center ~ February 12, 2022

CLASSES - C and B

8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Building Opens and Registration (No coaches meeting)

9:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Warm-up / Music Check / Optional Tumbling Warm-Up

9:55 a.m. National Anthem

10:00 a.m. Class C and B Competition Begins

1:15 p.m. Presentation of Awards

Clear The Auditorium

CLASSES D and A

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Registration (No coaches meeting)

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Warm-up / Music Check / Optional Tumbling Warm-Up

3:55 p.m. National Anthem

4:00 p.m. Class D Competition Begins followed by Class A Competition

6:15 p.m. Presentation of Awards

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.