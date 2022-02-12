Advertisement

Bangor looks to repeat as Class A State Cheering Champs

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI) - 2022 Maine State Cheerleading Championships

Augusta Civic Center ~ February 12, 2022

CLASSES - C and B

8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Building Opens and Registration (No coaches meeting)

9:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Warm-up / Music Check / Optional Tumbling Warm-Up

9:55 a.m. National Anthem

10:00 a.m. Class C and B Competition Begins

1:15 p.m. Presentation of Awards

Clear The Auditorium

CLASSES D and A

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Registration (No coaches meeting)

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Warm-up / Music Check / Optional Tumbling Warm-Up

3:55 p.m. National Anthem

4:00 p.m. Class D Competition Begins followed by Class A Competition

6:15 p.m. Presentation of Awards

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bluenose Inn fire
UPDATE: Maine Fire Marshal’s Office investigating following massive fire at Bluenose Inn in Bar Harbor
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Maine State Police investigating ‘suspicious incident’ in Pembroke
Gov. Janet Mills delivers the Maine State of the State address on Feb. 10, 2022.
Gov. Mills proposes giving $411M from surplus back to the people
Money
Maine DHHS to distribute first half of bonus payments to direct support workers
AK Market in Lewiston
Police say man severed his own arm at Lewiston convenience store last month

Latest News

Machias boys have gold ball focus
After falling just short in 2020, Machias boys anxious to get back to the tournament
Husson Swimmer sets record, wins NAC 'Swimmer of the Year'
Husson Swimmer makes history, wins NAC ‘Swimmer of the Year’
Special Olympics wraps up successful week
Special Olympians receive their awards in Hermon
Maine moves into a tie for second place in the America East conference, with the inside track...
UMaine women win thriller over Albany