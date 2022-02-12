Bangor looks to repeat as Class A State Cheering Champs
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WABI) - 2022 Maine State Cheerleading Championships
Augusta Civic Center ~ February 12, 2022
CLASSES - C and B
8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Building Opens and Registration (No coaches meeting)
9:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Warm-up / Music Check / Optional Tumbling Warm-Up
9:55 a.m. National Anthem
10:00 a.m. Class C and B Competition Begins
1:15 p.m. Presentation of Awards
Clear The Auditorium
CLASSES D and A
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Registration (No coaches meeting)
3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Warm-up / Music Check / Optional Tumbling Warm-Up
3:55 p.m. National Anthem
4:00 p.m. Class D Competition Begins followed by Class A Competition
6:15 p.m. Presentation of Awards
