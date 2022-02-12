After falling just short in 2020, Machias boys anxious to get back to the tournament

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - With the regular season now behind us, the High School State Basketball Tournament will get underway Friday the 18th. And while just making it to the tournament is a success for some, others have a singular focus of winning it all.

After losing the Class D State Title game two years ago, The Machias Bulldogs are one of those teams.

”We’ve waited two years to get back here, “ said Machias Coach Jim Getchell. “And that’s our goal.”

The Bulldogs are a group that’s grown up together in Downeast Maine.

“We’ve been playing together a long time,” said point guard Jayden Rhodes

“A lot of joking around, really,” added senior forward Kashman Feeney. “When it’s time to play it’s time to play, but other than that we’re always hanging out.”

Getchell won a gold ball with the Bulldogs in 2017, and a trip to the State Title game this year would make it the 3rd in the last 5 years.

”I think actually this could be one of the better teams I’ve had, because of the dedication and the basketball I.Q.,” Getchell said. “My ‘17 team was pretty deep, but I’ve got a couple guys here that can shoot the lights out. We rebound the ball pretty well and we can get after it on defense. It’s a tough team.”

But this team has already been to the state title game, so just making it there isn’t goal. Winning it is.

“We talk about it quite often,” admitted Getchell with junior forward Shane Feeney backing up that statement.

“We’re thinking a lot about it, because we were right there,” Feeney said. “We were so close. And now that we’re coming back and we’ve been looking pretty good and beating everyone, I think we’ve got the chance to do it.”

“We’re more hungry this year,” said Rhodes. “We don’t want to feel that loss again. We just want that gold ball.”

