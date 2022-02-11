Special Olympians receive their awards in Hermon

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Despite the weather, there was no better place to be than Hermon Mountain for the early part of the week, to watch the finest athletes our area has to offer.

That’s where the Special Olympic Winter Games for the Penobscot, Piscataquis and Hancock area took place Monday and Tuesday. COVID cancelled last year’s games, and organizers say the athletes made it clear they wanted the games to return this year. If you’ve ever met a Special Olympic athlete, you know they’re hard to say no to, and the athletes got their awards Thursday.

Because of pandemic safety concerns, the Special Olympic Winter Games awards ceremony wasn’t able to be held live, and originally, the athletes were to receive their ribbons privately, at their own homes and facilities spread across three counties.

“I said ‘No, it has to be more than that. They need to see each other,’” said Hermon Mountain Ski Patrol Director Robert Bakker, who helped organize the awards ceremony at the fire department. “They need to be recognized by each other.”

Instead, the Hermon Fire Department held a special Zoom awards ceremony Thursday, so the athletes could celebrate together one last time.

“It’s that important for them,” Bakker added. “So it’s that important for us to make sure it’s going to happen. It should never not be able to happen because we were not prepared.”

The awards cap off a two day event, which saw them compete in the week’s worst weather, which seemed to make little difference to the athletes. That’s because the importance of the games themselves goes far beyond competition. While the pandemic has touched everyone in some way, it has hit the special needs community particularly hard.

“They’re in their individual homes, and they don’t get out much” said Wendy Gilbert, Co-Area Manager for Penobscot, Piscataquis and Hancock Counties. “Some of them don’t even have the technology to be able to participate in a Zoom. So to be able to get the socialization and the competition, and to be around people and to see, you know, that Special Olympics still is here, we’re still going to be here, we’re not going away. It means the world to them.”

Simply being able to hold that games at all this winter made the event a success, and no matter who-placed-where, a big win for everyone.

