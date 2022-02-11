Mix of Sun & Clouds, Mild Temps Today

Advertisement

By Todd Simcox
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak ridge of high pressure will move in for our Friday, providing us with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-30s to near 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. A cold front will approach the area tonight bringing us a mostly cloudy night along with the chance for some scattered rain/snow showers across the north and scattered rain showers elsewhere especially after midnight. A southerly wind ahead of the front will push milder air into the region which won’t allow temperatures to drop much during the overnight hours. Expect temperatures in the 30s to near 40° for the overnight.

The mild air will remain in place Saturday ahead of the cold front. The cold front will cross the state as we progress through the day Saturday. This will give us mostly cloudy skies Saturday with the chance for a few rain showers throughout the day. As the front moves through, colder air moving in behind it may allow for a few snow showers across the north later in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will run well above average with highs in the 40s to possibly near 50° in spots Saturday afternoon. Much colder weather will filter into the state behind the cold front Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies during the morning followed by brightening skies for most locations during the afternoon. Clouds will likely hang on for areas closer to the coast as a storm passes offshore. Temperatures on Sunday will only reach the teens to low 20s. The heart of the cold air will move through on Monday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Monday with highs only near 10° across the north and low to mid-teens elsewhere. Tuesday looks dry and cold as high pressure builds into the region. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with highs in the teens to low 20s. Warmer temperatures will return to the area for Wednesday and Thursday.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 35°-45°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain/snow showers north, scattered rain showers elsewhere. Lows in the 30s. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers possible. Highs between 40°-49°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy during the morning then brightening skies during the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the teens to low 20s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cold with highs near 10° north and low to mid-teens elsewhere.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the teens to low 20s.

