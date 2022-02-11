Mild Tonight, Spring-Like Saturday. Winter Returns Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to increase this evening ahead of our next approaching system that will bring scattered rain & snow showers for Saturday. The first half of the night will remain dry, but after midnight, snow showers will enter far northern Maine and will quickly change over to rain. Lows tonight will be coldest in the mountains where they will drop into the upper 20s. South of the mountains, above freezing lows are expected.

Another cold front will move through on Saturday, but ahead of the front, a surge of warm air will result in highs on Saturday reaching the upper 30s (north) to the upper 40s and even some low 50s. Once again, scattered rain & snow showers will be possible. Snow showers will most likely be over far northern Maine during the early morning and will quickly change to light rain. Conditions will dry up by midday and some spots will even see the return of some sunshine. More clouds by late afternoon as another quick round of scattered rain & snow showers will be possible. Areas along, south & east of I-95 will have the best chance of staying dry on Saturday.

Very Spring like Saturday with highs in the 40s & even some low 50s. Scattered rain showers possible over the north. (WABI)

Once the front clears, cold air will filter into the region resulting in below seasonable temperatures for the second half of the weekend & into early next week. Highs on Sunday will only be in the teens & 20s with lows that will be in the single digits. A flash freeze will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning and will result in the possibility of icy road conditions.

Back to Winter on Sunday as highs will range from the single digits to the low 20s. A flash freeze will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. (WABI)

We were watching a coastal low from Sunday night into Monday, but it looks like a blocking high to our northwest will send the low out to see. Parts of southern New England could see light snow and parts of coastal Downeast could see a few flurries Monday. Cold air will stick around with Monday being the coldest day as highs will only hit the single digits & teens. After Monday temperatures will gradually warm back up and late week highs should return to the 40s.

Watching another low by late next week. As of now most places look to be warm enough to support rain showers.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with light rain/snow over the north after midnight. Lows will range from the upper teens north to the upper 30s along the coast. Southerly wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered rain & snow showers. The best chance of any snow will be over the north. Highs ranging from the mid 30s to the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. WSW wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy & turning colder. Highs in the 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the single digits & teens.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the teens & 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs near freezing.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.