Advertisement

Man accused in Wisconsin parade deaths pleads not guilty

Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County court on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Waukesha, Wis....
Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County court on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Waukesha, Wis. Brooks Jr., accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade is pleading not guilty to multiple criminal charges. He entered the pleas Friday to 77 charges, including six counts of homicide and multiple counts of reckless endangerment.(Derek Johnson/Waukesha Freeman via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade is pleading not guilty to multiple criminal charges.

Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, entered the pleas Friday to 77 charges, including six counts of homicide and multiple counts of reckless endangerment.

Last month, court Commissioner Kevin Costello said prosecutors had presented “ample” evidence to show Brooks probably committed felonies and ordered him to stand trial.

Brooks’ attorney has maintained that he couldn’t turn off the parade route Nov. 21 in downtown Waukesha because side streets were barricaded and full of spectators.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bluenose Inn fire
UPDATE: Maine Fire Marshal’s Office investigating following massive fire at Bluenose Inn in Bar Harbor
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Maine State Police investigating ‘suspicious incident’ in Pembroke
Gov. Janet Mills delivers the Maine State of the State address on Feb. 10, 2022.
Gov. Mills proposes giving $411M from surplus back to the people
Money
Maine DHHS to distribute first half of bonus payments to direct support workers
AK Market in Lewiston
Police say man severed his own arm at Lewiston convenience store last month

Latest News

A newborn was delivered by a restaurant owner alongside a downtown Miami roadway.
Restaurant owner helps deliver baby on Miami roadside
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
US ramps up Ukraine warning, says Russia may invade in days
Fresh take on chip and dip.
Tapenade
Crypto companies make a splash, the stars come out, and Super Bowl ads fetch record dollars....
Super Bowl ads look toward the future — and the past
EMCC cook fries
EMCC cook fries