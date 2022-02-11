Lawmakers working to address Maine’s veterinary workforce

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The workforce shortage across Maine is affecting the healthcare system for people, but also our pets.

More veterinarians are needed and a new bill helps address that issue.

State Representative Jessica Fay of Raymond is sponsoring a bill to address the shortage of veterinarians in Maine.

Right now there are less than 500 veterinarians practicing in the state.

“This bill certainly aims to be helpful with the shortage but also, to really elevate the conversation about how important it is to have access to veterinary care for all of our animals,” said Fay.

While there is debate as to what has led to the shortage, one factor is the high cost of education and the low rate of pay for veterinarians in the state.

LD 1885 would help the existing loan program that currently only applies to veterinarians practicing in the agricultural sector. That program has a maximum of two participants.

The proposal is to increase that number to ten students while increasing the amount of the forgivable loan, which is currently at $25,000.

“The program has been successful in the agricultural sector, but this is an attempt to balance that so that folks can survive, pay those loans, and practice medicine in underserved areas,” Fay explained.

A public hearing was held in committee on the bill last month.

Dr. Amanda Bisol of the Maine Veterinary Medical Association was one of the many who testified in support of the bill.

She works at a veterinarian clinic in Skowhegan. They serve patients from as far away as Jackman.

“Historically they have had a veterinarian that can fly in and will administer vaccines and things but they don’t have any emergency services. Same with the Sugarloaf area. There are veterinarians in these areas but definitely we have people coming an hour and a half to two hours to get to our clinic.”

he closest after-hours clinic for small animals is in Brewer. The other clinic is in Lewiston. For pet owners north of Bangor, there is no emergency services available. With many pet owners being forced to drive hours for emergency care, many animals have had to wait till morning, if they can.

“At 8am any cases they have have to transferred back to a day clinic. That is very stressful for pet owners,” said Bisol. “That was a big part of this bill, trying to make sure someone didn’t go to the emergency room with a very ill pet and have to wait twelve hours to be seen.”

While this bill is not a complete solution to the growing problem here in Maine, both Fay and Bisol agree it is a step in the right direction.

“This is one piece of the puzzle to try to make the profession better and help more animals,” Bisol said.

